UVA terminates emergency medical service agreement with Greene County starting this fall

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -University of Virginia Health System will no longer provide emergency response services for Greene County starting this fall.
Greene County currently has an emergency medical response agreement with UVA Health. Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor says he got the notice canceling the agreement earlier this week.
Taylor says right now UVA Health staffs ambulances in Greene 24/7. The county is considering other contract services or creating its own paid department to cover the service.
“My team is doing its best to quickly study alternatives and come up with a plan to move forward to ensure that we have new service in place in some form when this notice period ends,” Taylor said.
UVA Health will continue to provide staff until the agreement is up in October.
Taylor hopes whichever solution they choose will improve call response time in the county.
