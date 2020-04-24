UVA Cooper Center seeks new survey panel members, prepares to launch second pandemic survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all of us in different ways. Now, experts at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service want to hear from you.
The center is looking for new panel members to take part in a pandemic survey. It wants to hear from people who live in Charlottesville or Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, or Nelson counties.
The panel is called BeHeardCVA, and the goal is to figure out how COVID-19 is impacting people across central Virginia. The survey can be taken online or by phone and takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Experts say it’s important to hear from people from all walks of life. They’re especially hoping to hear from young people and those living in rural areas.
“This is a time of crisis for all of us, and we all want to know how we all are doing," BeHeardCVA Team Leader Thomas Guterbock said. "So, we get news from Washington. We get news from New York. But what about our area? How are people really coping with this crisis? And what happens next?”
This is BeHeardCVA’s second survey. The first helped area organizations and policymakers get their questions answered by the people they’re serving.
The survey launches on April 28. For more information on how you can sign up for the panel, click here.
