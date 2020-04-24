TJHD to test people in greater Fluvanna County area for COVID-19

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) will hold a COVID-19 test clinic.
TJHD announced Thursday, April 23, that it will have a drive-thru clinic set up at Central Elementary School at 3340 Central Plains Road Saturday, April 25.
You can only get tested if you are showing symptoms of the virus, like having a cough or sore throat.
Additionally, folks must set up an appointment with the health district by noon Friday, April 24. Call 434-972-6261 to set up an appointment.
Editor’s Note: TJHD was previously testing those connected to the outbreak at Envoy at the Village nursing home in Fork Union, but has since announced on social media it will test anyone in the greater Fluvanna area that meets the criteria.
04/23/2020 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.