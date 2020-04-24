Thomas Jefferson Health District reports 253 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths across central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases are still on the rise across the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD), but the number of new cases day over day is dropping.
TJHD hosted a virtual town hall Friday, breaking down the latest on three outbreaks in the region and outlining the next steps towards fighting the pandemic in central Virginia.
On Friday, TJHD reported 253 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths across the district. Albemarle County has the most cases, followed by Fluvanna County. Those two counties are where the health district is responding to three outbreaks, including one affecting external staff at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
“We are working very closely with Colonel Martin Kumer who runs the jail to make sure that they have adequate protective gear, to make sure that he has easy access to any testing that’s required," TJHD Medical Director Dr. Denise Bonds said. "We work with UVA and the jail to make sure that if they have anybody that tests positive, that they can get appropriate care for those individuals.”
The two other outbreaks are at long-term care facilities. The largest is at Envoy at the Village in Fork Union.
“Fortunately, things have been very stable there. There were some hospitalizations that came out of that, but I think, overall, we’ve really seen good stability," Dr. Bonds said.
Staff at Envoy at the Village are now trained to properly fit N95 masks. The training is now planned for other facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The National Guard will be available and is coming in next week to do that fit testing to make sure our long-term care facility staff have the appropriate fit and access to the best protective gear, those N95s," Dr. Bonds said.
A testing clinic is set for Saturday in Fluvanna County for people who are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. TJHD plans to announce additional drive-in or walk-up testing clinics in the coming weeks.
