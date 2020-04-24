A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure, warm front and cold front will keep rain chances in our area Today. A few dry periods will develop allowing temperatures to warm to seasonal levels. Meanwhile another cold front will approach the area this Weekend. Saturday will start dry, but additional rain will move in later in the day into early Sunday. Improving conditions will prevail early next week with warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun with periods of rain, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog, Low: around 50
Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun, with rain developing,High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Early rain the clearing, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain,High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
