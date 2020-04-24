Nelson Co. brewery creates program to help feed folks in the community

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A brewery in Nelson County wants to help feed people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Devils Backbone Brewing Company created the Give Back Pack meal program for anyone that may be dealing with financial hardships right now. The family-style meals are ready-to-heat, and can provide two full meals for up to four people.
Customers can buy one of these packs for $28, which will be donated to someone in need.
“We kind of felt it was our duty, given all that to make sure that we were doing things to support folks who weren’t able to operate. You know, a lot of people lost their jobs. Nelson County is a place where there is a lot of food insecurity,” Devils Backbone Brewing Company COO Hayes Humphreys said.
The company says it will keep the initiative until the pandemic is over.
If you need a Give Back Pack meal, you can call the brewery at 540-817-6080 to order one for free.
