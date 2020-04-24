Mincers ready to sell new University of Virginia Athletics logo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia fans will soon be sporting new gear with a brand new design.
Friday, the athletics department launched three new logos made by Nike. The new logo includes updates to the v-saber mark, two new secondary marks, and a revised color scheme. It also introduces typography, numerals, and patterns.
Staff at Mincers say they are trying to share the word about the new design.
“Right now, anything to get people to talking about it. Especially, talking online where that’s the only storefront right now,” Vice President of Mincer’s UVA Sportswear Cal Mincer said.
All three shirts are available online right now for those who would like to purchase one.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.