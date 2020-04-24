Lakeside Apartments residents applaud health care workers and first responders from home

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, one Albemarle County apartment complex found a unique way to show support for those on the front lines.
Shift change for health care workers usually happens right around 7 p.m.
So on Friday, at exactly 7 p.m., dozens of residents at Lakeside Apartments stood on their porches and cheered, banged pots and pans, or made other noise. People say they’re happy to support those performing the essential jobs right now.
"It’s a community,” Chrissi Blackwell, a family member of a Lakeside resident, said. “We may actually be apart, but we want them to know that they’re not alone.”
Others say they hope quarantine ends soon, so we can all enjoy the summer months.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.