Interactive Center of Charlottesville has advice for anyone gaining weight while in quarantine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you find yourself reaching for the chips more often- whether they’re of the chocolate or potato variety- two doctors at the Integrative Health Center of Charlottesville have advice on how to make better choices.
For Drs. Kirk and Sandra Childers discussing weight loss is not just a profession, it’s personal.
“About two years ago we actually went through this program together. My wife and I, we both lost 70 pounds, over 70 pounds each,” Kirk said.
Sandra says she tried nearly every diet and exercise regime out there. Sometimes she’d shed pounds but always managed to pick them back up.
“When I found this program and its capability of changing and really fixing people’s biochemistry, then we can get people to lose weight, I lost weight,” Sandra said.
The couple owns the Integrative Health Center of Charlottesville and help people lose weight through a nutrition-based program.
“When patients join they actually get access to literally hundreds of recipes and they’re all on a plan, portioned out to just exactly what they’re supposed to eat,” Kirk said.
If you find yourself gaining a few pounds while in quarantine, or even just developing less than healthy habits, the Childers have advice.
“If you can find things that make you happy. You know, things that bring you peace. It might be singing. It might be praying, it might be listening to music or reading, pick up some hobbies that you haven’t thought about for a while,” Sandra said.
The Childers say their program focuses on shifting a person’s body chemistry to help people keep the weight off for good.
