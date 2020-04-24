Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge donates pet food to pantries across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food banks across the commonwealth are running out of pet food, but one central Virginia organization is helping them stock up.
Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge was awarded a $20,000 grant by the William H. Donner Foundation specifically to provide pet food to pantries and other nonprofits in over 10 Virginia counties including the City of Charlottesville, Nelson, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
“A lot of times, food pantries will get a lot of human food, but maybe not as much pet food donations,” Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge Co-President Kimberly Hawk said. “We’re just trying to help with that, because if people don’t have to buy a big bag of dog food right now they’ll have more money for food for their family and it’ll just help ease the burden a little bit.”
The group has already dropped off supplies at Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle and the Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACCA) in Fluvanna County.
Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge will be hosting several drive-thru pet food drives in Augusta County on April 25 and April 26. The events will be entirely touch-free as people drive through to receive bags of food and volunteers will place the bags into cars at a “kiosk.”
April 25
- Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro from noon to 3 p.m.
- Terry Court Shopping Center in Staunton noon to 3 p.m.
April 26
- Craigsville Community Center in Craigsville noon to 3 p.m.
The organization also plans to host a drive-thru pet supply event in Charlottesville in the coming weeks as they work to secure a location.
For those who are unable to travel due to lack of transportation or immunocompromised, Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge has set up a special hotline. Please call 434-253-0022 and leave a voicemail to get more information.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.