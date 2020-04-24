Brief Break in Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall the last 24 hours, only a leftover shower/thunder possible through this evening. Area of fog and cooler temperatures overnight into the start of Saturday.
Much of the day Saturday will be dry. There will be clouds, some hazy breaks of sun during the afternoon.
A new storm system will arrive after sunset from the southwest. Showers, downpours and even a thunderstorm is likely Saturday night. Some lingering rainfall will last into Sunday morning. A half inch to an inch of rain is projected from this next storm system. The overall severe weather risk is low and mostly over Southside Virginia at this time. Any thunderstorm may cause high wind gusts.
Drying out Sunday afternoon. Monday will be dry. As well as most of the day Tuesday.
Additional April showers and thunderstorms mid next week.
Temperatures will be near or a little below average into the first weekend of May.
Friday: Clouds, sun, spotty shower/thunder. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Light NW wind.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog forming late. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Morning clouds and fog. Some hazy breaks of sun later in the day. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday night: Rain and thunder arrive from the southwest. Lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday: Morning rain showers. Trending direr in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Rain showers and storms more likely overnight. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers and thunder. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
