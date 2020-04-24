Boys & Girls Club surveying Charlottesville-area to gauge possible needs of the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia wants to feed its members, but first it needs to know if the community needs the service.
The club recently became eligible to deliver meals through a government program. It recently sent out surveys to determine if there was an additional need for food services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we know, the schools and other community members are really doing a great job in distributing food to families who need it. And we are just trying to determine if there is a need for additional food services,” Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce said.
The club is hoping to get at least 100 responses by Saturday, April 25, before determining its next step.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.