Another Round of Rain This Weekend. Dry Times Too

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain ahead over the weekend, but not a washout. Tonight, areas of fog developing. Most of Saturday is looking dry with mostly to variably cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. A new storm system will arrive close to or after sunset from the southwest, bringing another round of soaking rainfall. Some heavy rain even a few thunderstorms is likely Saturday night. Some lingering rainfall will last into Sunday morning. The overall severe weather risk is low and mostly over Southside Virginia at this time. Any thunderstorm may cause high wind gusts. Rainfall amounts of a half to over one inch expected this weekend.
While Sunday will feature some dry times, it will be breezy and during the afternoon, a few scattered showers or storms are still possible. Some drier days early next week, with another chance of April showers and storm risk by next Wednesday.
Tonight: Variable clouds. Areas of fog late. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly to variably cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday night: Rain and some storms - rain heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday: Morning rain showers. Sun and clouds, breezy. Pm shower or storm possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Rain showers and storms more likely overnight. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers and thunder. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70.
