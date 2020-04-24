Another Round of Rain This Weekend. Dry Times Too

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain ahead over the weekend, but not a washout. Tonight, areas of fog developing. Most of Saturday is looking dry with mostly to variably cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. A new storm system will arrive close to or after sunset from the southwest, bringing another round of soaking rainfall. Some heavy rain even a few thunderstorms is likely Saturday night. Some lingering rainfall will last into Sunday morning. The overall severe weather risk is low and mostly over Southside Virginia at this time. Any thunderstorm may cause high wind gusts. Rainfall amounts of a half to over one inch expected this weekend.