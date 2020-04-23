TJHD to test people who had contact with Fluvanna Co. nursing home

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) will be testing anyone who has had contact with the Envoy at the Village.
TJHD announced Thursday, April 23, that it will have a drive-thru clinic set up at Central Elementary School at 3340 Central Plains Road Saturday, April 25.
You can only get tested if have a connection with the nursing home - i.e. live with someone who works at Envoy at the Village -and you are showing symptoms of the virus, like having a cough or sore throat.
Additionally, folks must set up an appointment with the health district by noon Friday, April 24. Call 434-972-6261 to set up an appointment.
Envoy at the Village is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, and says it is taking measures to isolate patients and staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
04/23/2020 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:
