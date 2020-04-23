A Rainy Night. More April Showers Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain continues across the region tonight into early Friday. Some heavier downpours, even a rumble of thunder possible. Friday turns breezy and milder, but still the chance of scattered showers or storm, as a cold front sweeps through the region. Overall rain amounts tonight into Friday a half to one inch expected.
Currently, Saturday looks to start and end fairly dry, before more rain returns by Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. A few storms are possible as well and rain amounts may top out close to near one inch. As the storm departs, breezy Sunday, but more dry times to develop. Some drier days early next week, with another chance of April showers by next Wednesday.
Tonight: Rain continues, areas of fog. Lows low 50s.
Friday: AM showers, some clearing, but a PM shower or storm. Breezy. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some rain by evening. High: mid 60s. Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Early showers. Sun and clouds, breezy. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: mid 60s. Low: low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 60s. Low: 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers or storm. High: around 70. Low: around 50.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: near 70.
