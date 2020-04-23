Pet Paradise offering free vet services to adoption families due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – A lot of people stuck in their homes have opted to spend their time quarantined with a new furry friend. A pet company in Charlottesville is making sure animals are being taken care of during the coronavirus outbreak.
Pet Paradise is introducing its program Paw Pack. It offers two free days of day camp, one free night of boarding with playtime, and a free veterinary exam.
Staff at Pet Paradise say they have seen a 70% - 90% increase in the past month due to COVID-19.
“We really want to go above a normal offer right now and recognize and thank those people who went out and adopted a pet during this time," Zach Gould, with Pet Paradise, said.
The Paw Pack is for anyone who has adopted between March 15 and May 31. Pet owners must also show proof of adoption.
