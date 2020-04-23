NFL Draft underway, JMU players hoping for selection or signing

“I owe JMU everything," says DiNucci. "If I would have stayed at Pitt, I don’t think these possibilities would have presented themselves. I think making the switch after my Redshirt sophomore year to go to JMU was the best choice that I made. If I had to do it over again, I would do it the exact same way. There was so much invaluable experience and lessons that I learned from those three years at Pitt. I got to play in five different offenses, have five different coaches coach me. (I’ve) been around a lot of ball, seen a lot of defenses.”