NFL Draft underway, JMU players hoping for selection or signing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison University football team has a few players who are hoping to get a shot in the NFL.
Ron’Dell Carter is a 6-foot-3, 269-pound defensive lineman.
He was named First Team All-American, .and the CAA Defensive Player of the Year, after recording 12-sacks, and 27-tackles for a loss.
Carter is projected to go between the 5th and 7th rounds of the NFL Draft, but isn’t worried if he doesn’t get a phone call during the draft.
“It could work out in my favor," says Carter. "It could work out against my favor. The only thing I expect is to get a phone call directly after the draft, if it doesn’t work out. That’s the one thing I do expect. I’m very optimistic about what’s about to happen.”
Quarterback Ben DiNucci played two seasons with the Dukes, after transferring from Pitt.
He was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year, after throwing for 29-touchdowns and 3,441 yards.
The senior completed 70.9 percent of his passes, which led the nation.
DiNucci is projected as a late-round pick, or an undrafted free agent.
“I owe JMU everything," says DiNucci. "If I would have stayed at Pitt, I don’t think these possibilities would have presented themselves. I think making the switch after my Redshirt sophomore year to go to JMU was the best choice that I made. If I had to do it over again, I would do it the exact same way. There was so much invaluable experience and lessons that I learned from those three years at Pitt. I got to play in five different offenses, have five different coaches coach me. (I’ve) been around a lot of ball, seen a lot of defenses.”
Cornerback Rashard Robinson, wide receiver Brandon Polk, and defensive lineman John Daka, are also players who have been receiving interest from NFL teams.
The 2nd and 3rd rounds of the NFL Draft will begin on Friday at seven o’clock.
