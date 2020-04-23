Madison County Navy veteran gets special help for his home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Herbert Gardener has lived in his home for 25 years. The Navy veterans says although he loves being out in nature, it has not been kind to his outside deck and ramp which had deteriorated to the point where his mobility was adversely affected.
That is when Skyline CAP, a nonprofit community action agency that specializes in helping elderly and disabled people with home repairs, stepped in to help.
They teamed up with Paul Davis Restoration, a local contractor, who donated time and supplies to fix Mr. Gardener’s deck free of charge.
Mr. Gardener said he was impressed and grateful for the help. “They responded like it was an emergency for them and it was an emergency for me,” he said.
Jack Campbell with Skyline CAP says that they are there to help. “Right now with the whole COVID-19. We are all supposed to be looking after our elderly and taking care of them. Staying away is good, but helping is better,” he stated.
Skyline CAP often partners with local businesses like Paul Davis Restoration to help in their home repairs and they are always looking for more help.
If you would like to donate just go to their website at skylinecap.org.
