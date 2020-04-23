Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day will get off to a rather cloudy start. An approaching area of low pressure will eventually spread rain across the area later Today. Some of the rain, steady at times will continue through early Friday. While the next few days will not no have consistent rain, each day will feature a chance for scattered showers. Conditions are expected to dry out early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy with rain and fog, Low: low 50s
Friday: Early showers, clearing and seasonal, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers later, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
