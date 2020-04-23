Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville slides prices down to help those in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a time when a lot of people are losing their jobs and health insurance, Charlottesville’s Downtown Family Health Care wants to keep doctor visits affordable.
The practice normally offers a sliding scale fee starting at $20 to those without insurance. But this week, it announced that it lowered the bottom of the sliding scale to $5. In some cases, the fee will even be waived entirely.
Dr. Greg Gelburd of Downtown Family Health Care says the practice wants to do its part to best serve the community in this difficult time. “We’re a community-based practice, as are I think most of the family medicine and pediatric practices here in town. I’m grateful for that. So, we just want to serve each individual who needs the service of a healthcare provider.”
Downtown Family Health offers appointments in person, or virtual visits via telemedicine.
