Doctors at Sentara Martha Jefferson urge patients to keep appointments to avoid medical issues

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County are encouraging patients to keep an eye on their health.
Medical professionals say a look at recent data shows a decrease in patients seeking medical care for things like chest pains, heart attacks, or appendicitis.
Experts there say waiting to see a doctor for potentially serious conditions could play a serious role in your long.
“While its important while it’s important to avoid coming in if you have symptoms of coronavirus, it is important to come if you are having new onset chest pain or shortness of breath as these could be the warning signs of a heart attack,” Cardiologist Michael Lipinski said.
The hospital is taking extra steps to screen patients for coronavirus symptoms when they come in.
Most doctors are also offering check-ups through telemedicine.
