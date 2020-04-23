Charlottesville physicians, educators, and artists team up to help protect African American neighborhoods from COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Key community members launched an awareness initiative called “Stayin Alive” intended to help people of color in Charlottesville who are in danger of being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
“One thing that we are seeing here in Virginia, locally across the country is disparities among African Americans that they are disproportionately being impacted by this,” Thomas Jefferson Health District’s Ryan McKay said.
That is where Mr. Alex-Zan has stepped in.“We have come together to spearhead ‘Stayin Alive’. Spread the word, not the virus."
With help from two African American physicians from the University of Virginia and a local illustrator, Mr. Alex-Zan initiated the campaign for neighbors in the African American community.
“They are our bus drivers, they are our service workers, they are the hospitality crew," Alex-Zan said. "So they are truly been affected in terms of income, as well as mental health and physical health.”
With just one small information sheet, he is hoping to make a big difference in coronavirus awareness.
“We want to reach our segments of the African American community and beyond," Alex-Zan said. "We just hope this is just another tool or instrument that folks can use.”
When COVID-19 struck the Charlottesville area, it became clear to many that the cards were stacked against them.
“it is a disproportion in terms of being affected," Mr. Alex-Zan said. "We were being affected by structural racism and inequalities, even before the virus.”
McKay says it all relates back to the sort of barriers that have been in place for decades.
“Access to Care, systemic racism within systems, not having the right resources or tools to handle this and the problems that we face day to day are exhaustive," McKay said. "It probably multiplies tenfold in an emergency like this because those who are vulnerable, to begin with, only become more vulnerable in a pandemic.”
Mr. Alex-Zan has a message for the African American community in Charlottesville. “We come from a legacy of people that know about survival, so this too shall pass.”
He also says that this initiative starting to pick up the pace all across the state. He hopes it can spread nationwide through podcasts, social media, other creative means.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.