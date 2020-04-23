Charlottesville Dairy Market now set to open fall 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Construction on the Charlottesville Dairy Market continues, and the developer just announced a new restaurant for will be moving in.
Stony Point Development Group says Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Rotisserie Chicken will be part of the mixed-use complex by Preston Avenue.
“It’s going to be like wood-fire brick oven, and we’re going to have a small bar that’s going to have selection of wine and beer," the restaurant’s owner Dino Hoxhaj said.
With The Dairy Market set to open this fall, the development group behind the project hopes it is a turning point for restaurants currently experiencing hardships during the cornoravirus pandemic.
“There’s a level of excitement that comes from just what is new and what’s going on, and this will be a community gathering space,” Stony Point Development Director of Marketing Jodi Mills said.
COVID-19 pushed the launch date back as it was originally slated to open this summer.
“This is going to be a goods and beverage hub that’s going to be filled with artisans in the fall when they open, and we’re really excited about that and we’re really lucky because construction is an essential,” Mills said.
Take It Away, Angelic’s Kitchen, and Starr Hill Brewery are a few of the businesses already set to open at the market.
“Food is what brings us together and by sitting and interacting with all the customers and everything just makes my day,” Hoxhaj said.
There is still some space available at the market for any business owner looking for options.
