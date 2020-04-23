Charlottesville counselors talk mental health amid COVID-19 on newest episode of ‘Cville 360’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is addressing the importance of mental health during this time of hardship and isolation.
Charlottesville mental health professionals appeared in a ‘Cville 360’ episode on Thursday to focus on the imminent need for counseling and other resources.
They say that low-wage essential workers, the elderly, and those with preexisting mental illnesses are being significantly affected by the crisis, but there are ways to get help remotely.
“Essential workers are definitely feeling the stress and impact, some of them are feeling like they need to isolate from their family, there’s worries about their own health," Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition Director Rebecca Kendall said. "Specifically just again to name that a lot of those essential workers or low wage workers.”
The Women’s Initiative in Charlottesville offers free call-in clinic hours for one-on-one sessions with counselors over the phone. You can also visit the “Help Happens Here” website for resources.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.