Charlottesville-area delegates discuss reconvened session during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly was back to work on Wednesday, but this year’s reconvened session was anything but business as usual.
State legislators returned to Richmond on Wednesday. During a regular reconvened session, delegates and senators would consider amendments, accept Governor Northam’s vetoes, or challenge those vetoes. This year, the coronavirus pandemic changed procedures as well as priorities.
“The Senate was down Broad street at the Museum of Virginia,” Delegate Rob Bell (R-58th District) said. “We were on the lawn in front of the Capitol, under a tent.”
While fresh air might sound like a nice change of pace, the relocation brought with it a host of problems, both technical and otherwise.
“Whenever we would stand up to speak ,the microphone would pull out the plug and it would disable the voting machine,” Bell said. “There was wind blowing papers around. Routinely we would lose track of where we were, and because of that we would have to take a break.”
Still, despite the problems, Charlottesville-area delegates say they consider themselves lucky.
“I just think it’s a great reminder that, though it was a strange day at work for us, so many of our essential workers have been rolling with that for weeks now," Delegate Sally Hudson (D-57th District) said. "We’ve had so many people going to work at much harder jobs under much more difficult conditions.”
Bell notes that the General Assembly has worked through other crises in its 400 year history.
“We did work through the Civil War, through the Revolutionary War of course, and then all the way back to Jamestown when there was a disease-related death in the first session,” Bell explained.
The legislators agreed to several major changes, including delaying the implementation of a minimum wage hike four months, to May 2021.
One matter left unsettled: moving local elections. The senate denied the governor’s proposal to delay May elections to November, leaving their status in limbo. The issue may be left to a special session.
