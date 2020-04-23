Albemarle County school leaders consider cuts to cope with multi-million dollar budget shortfall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County school leaders are debating what to put on the chopping block to deal with an anticipated budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board is discussing options virtually Thursday evening. Things like class sizes, hiring freezes, and program reductions are on the table.
The school system first announced it could face a $6 million shortfall over the next two years last week. Projected losses from this year’s budget (FY 2020) now stand at $4.6 million, and schools now anticipate next year’s spending plan will be $1.8 million less than this year.
The superintendent says that will not provide enough resources to fully fund year-over-year growth of 500 enrolled students. It also would not fund employee raises, nor meet the $15 minimum wage for lowest-paid workers. More than 80% of the expenditures are related to employees.
"One of our priorities is to retain staff that we currently have. to retain them going into fiscal year 2021. That's a very high-level priority for us," said ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas.
All of the updated projections have reduced the overall anticipated revenues from $209.3 million to about $194 million, a drop of $15 million in a matter of weeks.
Haas is holding out hope for changes at the local and state level as well as the chance for additional federal aid, but he is setting priorities in case it doesn't happen.
"The goal right now is put together a spending plan that we can start the school year and know that we can do it. And, if things do get better then we can make amendments and bring back some of the things that weren't able to do," said Haas.
ACPS is getting community feedback through a budget survey. So far, more than 3,000 people have voiced opinions with most in favor of supporting students and preserving jobs. The online survey is open through May 6.
