Albemarle County neighborhood displays luminaries to honor local heroes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Dunlora Forest neighborhood lit up the night Wednesday with “Lights of Honor."
Last year, luminaries used for the neighborhood Christmas party were blown out due to high winds. So neighbors decided to light them once again, this time to honor heroes like doctors, nurses, EMTs, police and fire crews.
Those living in Dunlora Forest say they hope it inspires other communities to find a way to honor those who are making a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.
