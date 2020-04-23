Albemarle Co. dermatologist offers suggestions for hand washing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All that washing and hand sanitizing from trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus is leaving many hands in rough shape.
Doctor Brett Krasner with Family Dermatology of Albemarle County says alternating soaps and sanitizer, depending on the situation, can save your skin. He also recommends bland, thick moisturizers, as well as using soaps with neutral Ph that strips less moisture from your skin.
“If you are actually developing a hand dermatitis - where there’s a lot of redness and dryness and cracking, and, like I said, those fissures - putting a thick ointment on, like a petrolatum-based ointment, at bedtime is really effective. You can put some cotton gloves over the top of that to really drive the moisture in overnight while you’re sleeping,” the doctor said.
Krasner suggests keeping moisturizer beside the sink, and using it after washing your hands with soap.
