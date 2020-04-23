CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong storm system to our west will continue to cause rain to form this afternoon and tonight. Not expecting severe weather. Thunderstorms stay well south of the region this time.
A cold front cross the area Friday with a brief shower/thunder risk.
Dry for most of Saturday. Another system system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with additional rainfall. Even a thunderstorm is possible. Rain should exit Sunday afternoon.
Drier skies early to mid next week. Overall temperatures will be a little below average for the last week of April.
Thursday: Rain developing. Mostly light rain. High temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Light south breeze.
Thursday night: Additional rain. Steady temperatures in the 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny and milder. A passing shower/storm chance. Breezy with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Clearing with lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s. Rain showers possible by evening. Rain more likely overnight with a thunderstorm possible. Lows in the 40s to 50s.
Sunday: Morning rain. Drying in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Dry Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny.
More showers arrive Wednesday. High temperatures near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.