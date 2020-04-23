AARP Virginia hosts COVID-19 telephone town hall with Governor Northam and state health officials

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - During a COVID-19 telephone town hall with AARP Virginia on Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam said there were 731 new cases and 23 new deaths.
Based on various models, Northam told callers that he believes the peak or surge will occur in the next week or two. “This virus is something that we should all take seriously. We encourage you to continue social distancing, great hygiene, and everything you’re doing to try to help flatten is much appreciated" Governor Northam said.
Individuals that are elderly and that have healthcare issues are certainly our most vulnerable population and we want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to keep those individuals safe" Northam continued.
Northam urged them to continue what they’re doing to stay safe. He also thanked callers for checking on their neighbors and volunteering in different ways.
