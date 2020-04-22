What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered sunshine and calm wind across the region Today. Clouds will slowly increase Tonight ahead of our ext storm system. Low pressure to our southwest will bring periods of steady rain Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average. The Weekend won’t be a wash out, however both Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance for a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy with early showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering sowers, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
