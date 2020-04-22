U.S. Sen. Warner joins task force to reopen economy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner is part of a bipartisan group of congressional leaders President Donald Trump named to be on a task force to reopen the economy.
The Democrat says testing for the coronavirus is key to American getting back to work.
“I know people want to get the economy back open. I do, as well, but if we send people back to work and then we have a giant spike of additional folks getting sick, people’s confidence is going to drop dramatically. So, best thing we can do is testing, testing, testing,” Warner staid.
The senator also says he wants the federal government to assemble an online site anyone can use to see if testing is available, and what kind of tests are available.
Warner says he already teamed up with Johns Hopkins University, which is creating a master site on testing.
