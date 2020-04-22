TJHD: Coronavirus hospitalization and fatality numbers are low, but concern is still high

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coronavirus hospitalization and fatality numbers in the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) may not seem as alarming as those in other areas, but experts say we still need to be vigilant.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District includes Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Fluvanna County, Greene County, Louisa County, and Nelson County.
TJHD Deputy Incident Commander Ryan McKay says the district’s top priority right now is containing outbreaks in long-term care facilities, as well as communication. The main message he wants people to know is that this is an “ultra” marathon, not a sprint.”
“We totally understand people are at a point where they want normalcy, and we’re just not there yet,” McKay said.
He says that is especially true for those who are older or living in a nursing home: “Those who are 50 or above probably make up the bulk of our hospitalizations.”
McKay believes the outbreaks at Albemarle County’s Our Lady of Peace and Fluvanna County’s Envoy at The Village could be seen as warning signs.
“That’s been a key focus for us, because we know it’s particularly vulnerable population," McKay said. "That’s a population that would potentially overwhelm our healthcare system if large numbers had to go to the ED [Emergency Department] or the ICU for oxygen intubation, ventilators, and things like that,” he said.
McKay says TJHD immediately sprung into action to stop the spread of COVID-19 at these facilities.
“We are making multiple phone calls each day, tracking the number of patients that are fit tested, facilitating access to N-95 masks and other PPE [personal protection equipment],” he said.
The health district is also making sure caregivers feel safe enough to do their jobs: “I’m making sure that staff are fit tested, that staff are cohorted when it comes to caring for individuals,” McKay said.
This means that the same group of nurses will care for the same patients to avoid cross contamination.
“It’s just making sure that that we’re facilitating tests and testing quickly, and we’ve established a relationship with UVA Health to make sure that we can deliver a test kit,” McKay said.
McKay says experts with TJHD have been surprised with the strange way the pandemic has spread at a slow pace in the district, which could mean social distancing is working.
“We’re not seeing the hospitalizations that other cities, states are seeing,” McKay said. “Even with an outbreak in two long-term care facilities, we just haven’t seen death rate as significant as we’ve seen on the news across the country, which is certainly a positive and we hope that trend continues.”
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has been in constant contact with local hospitals such as Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they have been preparing for the worst-case scenario for weeks.
For now, McKay says neither hospital is having capacity issues.
