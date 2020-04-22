Outstanding mid-week !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wall to wall sunshine will be with us Today. Although temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than our normal, wind will be much calmer resulting in a pleasant day. Clouds will begin to move in late Tonight, as we track our next rain maker. Thursday will feature cloudy skies and periods of steady rain, lingering into Friday. Saturday will be the wettest day this Weekend, temperatures slowly warming. Have a great and safe day !