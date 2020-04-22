Outstanding mid-week !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wall to wall sunshine will be with us Today. Although temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than our normal, wind will be much calmer resulting in a pleasant day. Clouds will begin to move in late Tonight, as we track our next rain maker. Thursday will feature cloudy skies and periods of steady rain, lingering into Friday. Saturday will be the wettest day this Weekend, temperatures slowly warming. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of steady rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers,High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saurday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower,High: around 70...Low: upper 40s
Monday: partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
