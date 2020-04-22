Outstanding mid-week !

Tracking low pressure

By David Rogers | April 22, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:15 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wall to wall sunshine will be with us Today. Although temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than our normal, wind will be much calmer resulting in a pleasant day. Clouds will begin to move in late Tonight, as we track our next rain maker. Thursday will feature cloudy skies and periods of steady rain, lingering into Friday. Saturday will be the wettest day this Weekend, temperatures slowly warming. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of steady rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers,High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saurday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower,High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Monday: partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

