Nelson Co. brewery again awarded for being green

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On this Earth Day, a brewery in Nelson County is getting lauded for its efforts to save the environment.
Wild Wolf Brewing Company was recently awarded Green Brewery of the Year by the Virginia Green Travel Star.
The brewery has been doing composting for years, and says it is always finding more ways to be green.
“It’s about inspiring others to follow, and we feel like by promoting the awards and promoting the wins that other breweries have paid attention, and we’ve seen other breweries follow suit,” owner Mary Wolf said.
This is the fifth time Wild Wolf Brewing Company has won the award.
