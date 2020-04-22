Monticello High School’s Malachi Fields commits to Virginia football

By Aileen Hnatiuk | March 21, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 8:33 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School’s Malachi Fields commits to the University of Virginia under head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The 6′4 junior also had offers from Liberty, VMI, William & Mary, and had interest from Virginia Tech and JMU.

Fields is a dual-threat quarterback, however, UVA offered him a position as a wide receiver.

He is one of four athletes committed in the 2021 class.

Fields earned 2019 All-Jefferson District first team honors at quarterback and kick returner. He also earned 2019 All-Region 3C honors at kick returner. Fields was a Falcon Club Player of the Week twice during his junior season.

