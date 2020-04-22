MicroAire in Albemarle County shifts efforts to produce PPE

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A surgical tool manufacturer in Albemarle County is shifting its efforts to make sure health care providers have enough personal protective equipment or PPE.
MicroAire has shifted part of its production line to produce PPE for multiple medical facilities in central Virginia.
“We have all the manufacturing facilities to support a variety of medical devices so we’re kind of naturally suited to step up and help out here,” Ryan VanLeeuwen, MicroAire’s vice president of engineering, said.
MicroAire was contacted by several places asking for PPE. Since most of the equipment needed was already in house, the staff there quickly stepped in to help create face shields.
"We're making pretty close to 1,000 a day right now, we have materials here to do at least 50,000,” VanLeeuwen said.
The company reached out to C’ville Materials and Danny’s Quality Upholstery to get some of the raw materials
MicroAire is considering other forms of PPE to produce down the line.
“The people at these health care facilities that are helping the community in this incredible time of need are really the good guys, the heroes, and it feels great to support them however we can in this crazy time for everybody,” VanLeeuwen said.
MicroAire will continue to produce the face shields as long as there remains a need for them.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.