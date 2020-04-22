Men’s and Boys’ Shop in Charlottesville adapting practices to stay open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Among a sea of closed for business signs on the Downtown Mall, the owner of a longtime clothing shop is managing to keep the doors open.
Spring in Charlottesville usually means proms, UVA fraternity formals, and weddings. With these canceled, less people need to get suited up.
“April has been tremendous off, no question about it,” Men’s and Boys’ Shop Owner Mike Kidd said.
COVID-19 is changing the way The Men’s and Boys’ Shop operates: It is now just open for four hours most days, and while the store is open, the door is closed.
“We’re working behind locked doors, you knock on the door, you come in. That way, we can be masked up, gloved up, practice social distancing,” Kidd explained.
Selling quality suits comes at a price, though: “Most of our goods are going to require alterations in some way, shape or form," Kidd said.
“We’re able to fit people at an arm’s length, distant manner, very minimal measurements usually. The only thing I need to measure is if a pant needs a bottom,” store employee Kyle Davis said.
The store is handing out masks that customers can keep and employing other safety methods.
“We try to fit by eye so that we don’t have to have any contact,” Davis said.
The clothing may not be flying off the shelves, but at least for the time being, employees are not going anywhere either.
“I have not laid anyone off. Everyone is still drawing their same salary and I am very proud of that,” Kidd said.
Kidd says he hopes the University of Virginia resumes classes on Grounds this fall, and sporting events proceed as normal as that would help all businesses in Charlottesville.
