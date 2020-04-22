Louisa County man donates land for new community garden

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County man is sharing his land to give people the chance to grow their own gardens. Andrew Rose started the community garden using a plot of land he owns.
Rose says he felt this was the perfect time to do something to help his neighbors who may be in need. “It just struck me that there are a lot of people in Louisa, even though it’s a rural area, who don’t have the space, or the tools or maybe even the know-how to grow a garden."
Rose says several people have come out to begin gardening already. He expects to see even more take advantage of the opportunity once the threat of early morning frost is behind us.
