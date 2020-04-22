Food justice groups combine to create Cultivate Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three food justice nonprofits are joining their efforts to better provide access to food for people across central Virginia.
Wednesday the Food Justice Network, City Schoolyard Garden and the Urban Agriculture Collective announced the three groups would be working as one to form Cultivate Charlottesville.
The group hopes to build a healthy and just food system and work within different levels of the community.
"We've been working kind of behind the scenes and in some of our focused efforts over the years and bringing it together really lets us to look at building a healthy and just food system," Cultivate Charlottesville member Aleen Carey said.
Cultivate Charlottesville will host a webinar with more information on April 30.
For more information you can visit its website here.
