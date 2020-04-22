Community Investment Collaborative launches microloan program to help area business owners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Small businesses in and around Charlottesville are facing more hardship than ever before, with the threat of coronavirus keeping many doors shut. Now, a new microloan program may be able to offer some relief.
On Wednesday, the Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) launched the Business Recovery Fund to help support local businesses struggling due to COVID-19.
Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville are helping to fund the microloan program, with the city’s Economic Development Authority pitching in $100,000 and the county’s giving $200,000. The fund will be used to provide existing businesses in the city or county with money to help restart operations.
Loans of up to $10,000 will be offered with a three-year repayment period, low-interest rate, and a six-month grace period until the first payment is due.
“There are always going to be businesses and small business owners that fall through the cracks through any of the federal and state programs, and with the rollout of the Payroll Protection Program and the other SBA programs," CIC President Stephen Davis said. “You know it’s been frustrating for a lot of businesses to access capital, and we can only do so much. We think this is a big start.”
Online applications will be available on the CIC website beginning April 24.
