Changes could be coming to Albemarle County’s proposed budget

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A newly proposed Albemarle County budget addresses a $6.4 million gap in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest proposal includes an additional 10 positions for fire coverage for Crozet and Pantops that were not a part of the original proposed budget. It also eliminates pay raises and hiring for county staff, as well as seasonal recreational programs and positions.
“We can add back things that we have paused, and if the economy does not come back then as we expect, we can work through additional changes that may be necessary as we move toward fiscal year 22,” Albemarle County Executive Jeffrey Richardson said.
The tax rate is expected to remain the same at 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
A public hearing on the revised recommended budget is set for May 6.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.