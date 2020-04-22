CAT ridership has decreased immensely

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) says it has seen a 42% decline in ridership.
CAT made the decision to reduce its service to the public to ensure the safety of its employees and passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is now operating on its “lifeline” service, which means not every route is running, and those that are only provide service every hour.
Transit staff say if the bus capacity reaches more than 10, the next passenger in line will have to wait for the next bus to come around.
“People were wearing their masks, of course. There weren’t very many people on the bus, and they made sure to space them selves out effectively, but we have seen a significant decrease in ridership," CAT Marketing Coordinator Kyle Ervin said. "This comes as no surprise. Every transit agency in the country is experiencing this.”
About 70,000 people used CAT in March 2020, down from 167,000 riders in the same time period last year.
Charlottesville Area Transit continues to bring the community service, while also following CDC guidelines. For more information on CAT bus scheduling head to CAT’s website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.