Blue Ridge Area Food Bank reaches out to the community for help amidst pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is dealing with an unprecedented amount of need right now in the wake of the pandemic.
CEO Michael McKee says it's seen triple the number of new people seeking assistance.
It's begun buying tractor trailers of food to meet the need and make up for a lack of donations from grocery stores. Navigating social distancing protocols and a lack of volunteer staff have also been challenges the last several weeks.
McKee says despite all of that, the food bank is still open and operational. “The really good news is 94%, all but 11 of our food pantries across 25 counties, are open and operating. That’s really a big difference compared to the rest of the country, where 30%, 40%, 50% of pantries in a given area are closed.”
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is mainly looking for cash donations right now instead of food. It also encourages those who need food assistance, especially the recently unemployed, to go to its web site and use the food pantry locator.
