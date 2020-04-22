April Showers Return for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April showers - turning wet as we move into the late week. Increasing clouds tonight, ahead of the next storm system moving out of the southern plains and toward the Mid-Atlantic. Rain is expected to overspread the area mid to late morning Thursday. Periods of rain will continue during the afternoon and into Friday morning. Overall rain amounts a half to one inch. On Friday, milder, ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the region, and while some sun is expected to develop, we could still see a shower or storm, with the front, during the afternoon.
Currently, Saturday looks to start and end fairly dry, before more rain returns by Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Some clearing and drier conditions expected Sunday and into early next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday: Cloudy, rain develops. High: upper 50s to low 60s. Low: low 50s
Friday: AM showers, some clearing, but a PM shower or storm. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some rain by evening. High: mid 60s. Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Early showers. Sun and clouds, breezy. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: mid 60s. Low: low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 60s. Low: 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High: around 70.
