April Showers Return for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April showers - turning wet as we move into the late week. Increasing clouds tonight, ahead of the next storm system moving out of the southern plains and toward the Mid-Atlantic. Rain is expected to overspread the area mid to late morning Thursday. Periods of rain will continue during the afternoon and into Friday morning. Overall rain amounts a half to one inch. On Friday, milder, ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the region, and while some sun is expected to develop, we could still see a shower or storm, with the front, during the afternoon.