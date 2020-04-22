APCD Chief Lantz releases message to the community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) says it is getting more calls about folks not following Governor Northam’s executive order to not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
In a message to the community Wednesday, April 22, ACPD Chief Ron Lantz says officers have so far not issued any citations for that violation. Officers have instead tried educate folks and offer suggestions on how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Lantz also says the department has seen an increase in larcenies, but otherwise calls for services has dropped.
“Our officers are still out doing the job they’ve sworn to do; however, you will see some adjustments as we navigate through these challenging times. We may ask you to meet us outside during a call for service. We will be wearing cloth face masks when outside our vehicles, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH). While our lobby is closed to the public, our phone lines are open and we are responding to your calls,” Lantz said in Wednesday’s message.
The police chief concludes the message with asking everyone to be kind to one another.
“We will get through this, together as one community,” Lantz said.
Calls for violations of the order have increased week-over-week. At this point in time, we have focused our efforts on educating violators about the order and what they can do to adhere with it. We have not yet needed to issue any citations and have not had any repeat violators.
When the Stay at Home order was introduced, calls for service initially decreased. This was followed by an incremental increase that has recently leveled off to below a three-year average. Note this data is preliminary and too limited to determine definitive trends. We've seen an increase in larcenies, so be sure to lock your car at night -- good practice all of the time. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrests are down throughout Albemarle County.
