Amber Alert issued for three Roanoke County children believed to be in extreme danger

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ7) - Roanoke County Police are searching for three children believed to have been abducted by their parents.
Virginia State Police say the children are believed to be in extreme danger
Emma Allison, 6, Cameron Allison, 6 and Colin Allison, 18 months, were reported missing when Roanoke County Social Services attempted to serve a court ordered child removal and their parents refused to give their location or allow CPS to access the children.
The parents are identified as:
John Allison, white male, 5′9”, 175 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. He is charged with three counts of abduction.
Ruby Allison, white female, 5′3”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is charged with three counts of abduction.
Authorities believe that the parents have taken the children outside of Virginia.
They may be traveling in the following vehicles:
- 2006 maroon four-door Cadillac with tag number VMN 8238
- 1999 maroon Chevy Suburban with tag number VVU 3796
Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.
