After overcoming devasating injury; UVA’s Bryce Hall ready for NFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the last ten years, there are just two schools from Power Five football conferences who have not had a player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.
One of them is Kansas State.
Virginia is the other.
Eugene Monroe is the Cavaliers’ last First Round pick, going 8th overall in 2009.
Chris Long and Branden Albert were both first-rounders in 2008.
That streak might have ended last season.
Bryce Hall was projected as a First Round pick, but he opted to return to school for his senior season.
The cornerback was on his way to another strong campaign, but everything changed on a Friday night in Miami.
“I broke my fibula, and tore my deltoid ligament," says Hall, "so basically, I islocated my ankle, and I broke those bones, and tore that ligament.”
Hall was blocking on a punt return, when a Hurricanes player accidentally rolled into his leg, ending his season.
That was early October in Week Six of the 2019 season.
Every week since, has been about recovery, and getting back on the field.
“I had to really progress slowly," says Hall. "I think once I started running and cutting, then it just becomes more about getting used to the feeling, and getting used to moving again, and then everything else comes with that.”
Hall says he'll be 100-percent by Training Camp.
He’s projected to go as early as the Second Round, and isn’t too worried about where he ends up.
Hall says, “I want to go somewhere where they compete for championships, but also the organization and the system is good. I’d be able to thrive in those systems. But at the same time, it’d be cool if I went somewhere and we just build it up, like we did here at UVA.”
The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday at eight o’clock.
The second and third rounds begin on Friday at seven.
