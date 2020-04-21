UVA football commit from Monticello stays motivated during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The gates to Monticello’s football field are currently locked, but many hope that changes come this fall, especially rising senior Malachi Fields.
It’s his last season as a mustang before he plans to play right down the road at UVA.
“I just try to stay humble about it,” Fields said. “Keep it inside. I just want to go there and do my thing.”
Do his “thing” means being available to coach Bronco Mendenhall in any position.
Last year at Monticello, Fields was a swiss army knife. He was starting quarterback, on kick return, and able to play the position Mendenhall conceivably will have him, wide receiver.
“I can play any position on the field and yeah I can play anything wherever he needs me to play I’ll play,” Fields said.
What sold Fields on UVA is how he will be shaped not just as a player, but as a man.
“Everything that they were saying about how they’re getting you ready for your future,” Fields said. “Life after football, how they’re going to be with you every step of the way during football and after.”
Fields hopes his dedication helps him reach his professional aspiration.
“It’s always been a dream since I was little,” Fields said. “I wanted to play in the NFL. It’s just my dream, so if I can achieve that it would be awesome.”
For now, he and the rest of the Mustangs are finding ways to stay motivated while they are unable to train together due to the pandemic.
“Push-ups and sit ups and upper body core workouts as much as I can I go out in the yard and run and do drills and stuff like that,” Fields said.
Matt Hicks is in his first season as Monticello’s head football coach, but he’s keeping his players in shape by giving them at home workouts.
