Tracking a cold front

By David Rogers | April 21, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine has given way to some cloudiness and a few spotty showers. But increasing wind gusts will be the main feature as we progress through the day. Sunshine will return later Today with near seasonal temperatures. Clear skies and light wind will allow temperatures to cool quickly. A Freeze Warning is in affect for the Shenandoah valley Tonight into early Wednesday. After a cold start, Wednesday will be the nicest day this week. Rain chances increase Thursday into Friday. Have a great and safe day ?

Today: Partly sunny, and breezy witha isolated t-shower, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Clear and cold, Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: around 5o

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Partly sunny,High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

