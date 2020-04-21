Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine has given way to some cloudiness and a few spotty showers. But increasing wind gusts will be the main feature as we progress through the day. Sunshine will return later Today with near seasonal temperatures. Clear skies and light wind will allow temperatures to cool quickly. A Freeze Warning is in affect for the Shenandoah valley Tonight into early Wednesday. After a cold start, Wednesday will be the nicest day this week. Rain chances increase Thursday into Friday. Have a great and safe day ?