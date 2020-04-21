Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunshine has given way to some cloudiness and a few spotty showers. But increasing wind gusts will be the main feature as we progress through the day. Sunshine will return later Today with near seasonal temperatures. Clear skies and light wind will allow temperatures to cool quickly. A Freeze Warning is in affect for the Shenandoah valley Tonight into early Wednesday. After a cold start, Wednesday will be the nicest day this week. Rain chances increase Thursday into Friday. Have a great and safe day ?
Today: Partly sunny, and breezy witha isolated t-shower, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Clear and cold, Low: around 40
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: around 5o
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Partly sunny,High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
